MCHS classes in cyberspace?

MICHIGAN CITY — With an increasing number of students taking advantage of online classes, Michigan City Area Schools leaders are considering a jump into the world of virtual learning.
Associate Superintendent Wendel McCollum told the MCAS School Board during its meeting Tuesday the administration is exploring the launch of a new virtual academy program. They are considering a partnership with Edmentum, an online learning services provider, to create a full-time internet school program for K-12 students.
The virtual academy would provide families another alternative to traditional classroom-based instruction, similar to the district’s alternative education program, McCollum said.
Such an offering could help stem the enrollment dip the district has seen since 2014. Over the past four years, 84 students living in the district have unenrolled from MCAS in favor of virtual schooling options, McCollum said.
“If there is another road or another path that we can provide students so that they will still continue to be with MCAS, we want to be able to do that,” he said.
The district has an existing relationship with Edmentum, having used the company’s internet-based Plato Learning Environment for its alternative education program since 2013, McCollum said. Company representatives recently met with administrators to share more about its EdOptions program, which provides a platform and staffing for K-12 virtual instruction.
As with traditional schooling, virtual academy students study different subjects throughout the day, with each class taught by a specialized instructor.
One of the advantages is one-on-one teacher support for enrolled students.
Each of the instructors – all certified Indiana teachers – are required to have two to three hours of direct contact with students every week. They are also limited to teaching 50 pupils at one time, McCollum said.
MCAS may also allow students to combine virtual lessons with in-class instruction, he said. For example, a virtual academy student may still participate in band at the high school or take career and technical education at the A.K. Smith Career Center.
The EdOptions program could also provide online instruction for specialized courses the district does not currently offer in its schools, the administrator said.
Should the district go through with a virtual academy program, enrollment would be limited to 100 students by state law, McCollum said. Districts can only surpass this limit if they create a dedicated virtual school.
“We’re not looking to open up, at this point, a massive online school,” McCollum said. “Oversight in that situation is very difficult.”
MCAS officials will discuss the idea further with Edmentum representatives in the coming weeks, and study the operation of virtual academies in other districts. Leaders plan to present more information – including a potential demonstration of the EdOptions software – at the next MCAS meeting.
Also Tuesday:
n The board accepted $2.45 million in Title I funding from the U.S. Department of Education for 2019. The money will provide financing for supplemental resources, services and instruction for poor, underachieving students. The amount is around $80,000 less than the district received last year, and funding is a provisional allocation, pending final approval from the DOE.
n The board accepted the resignation of member Joanne Tedesco, who recently took a job in Indianapolis. Tedesco – who MCAS Board President Donald Dulaney described as a “very, very engaged and active board member” – was elected last year. MCAS district residents who would like to fill the vacant position on the board may send a letter of recommendation and resume to the school administration. Dulaney said the board would like to select Tedesco’s replacement by August or September.
n The board voted in favor of a motion to rename the Michigan City High School tennis courts in honor of Norm Bruemmer. Bruemmer served as head coach of both the boys and girls high school tennis teams for 25 years before his retirement in 2011.
