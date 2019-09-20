MC schools - there's an app for that

MICHIGAN CITY – People who enjoy spending their time browsing on their phones can now do so to stay engaged with their children's schools.
The latest news and information from the Michigan City Area Schools is now available on smartphones and mobile devices with a new mobile app, according to MCAS spokeswoman Betsy Kohn.
MCAS partnered with Blackboard – a national Education & Technology Services company – to expand its communications outreach with a mobile app that is now available in the online iTunes and Google Play app stores for free, she said.
"The mobile app will offer a constantly updated feed of district news and events, with photos and links to the district’s website," Kohn said.
"Other features include quick access to student grades and attendance, school menus, a tip line, and school/staff contact information. The app can also be customized by the user to select the specific schools they are most interested in for news and updates."
Users can also choose to receive push notifications to receive breaking news, updates about school closures, educational calendar changes, and other events as they occur.
“We know that our students are more successful when parents are engaged in their learning and school activities,” MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins said.
“With our new mobile app, parents and community members can stay connected with our local schools and with the activities our students are engaged in every day.”
Parents and the public are encouraged to download the free mobile app to their smart-devices by searching for “Michigan City Area Schools” in the App Store or Google Play, Kohn said.
"A beautiful mobile app can help bring your community together with the latest news, schedules, and school information personalized for every parent," a statement from Blackboard said. "The Blackboard Mobile Communications App, formerly ParentLink, integrates with all the school tools you need – from websites, social media and mass notifications – for a more streamlined communication experience."
The app also includes easy access for parents to class pages, assignments and grades for their students; lunch menus and balances, athletics schedules, social media and more.
Direct links to download are:
