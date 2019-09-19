MC man suspect in robbery spree

SOUTH BEND – A Michigan City man suspected of a string of robberies across several counties in Indiana and Michigan is behind bars after being arrested on Thursday in St. Joseph County.
David Wilson Floyd, 42, is being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
A statement from Chikaming Township (Michigan) Police said: "The suspect in the Whistle Stop Armed Robbery [on Aug. 23] has been taken into custody ... David Floyd was arrested by Indiana authorities [Thursday] and has been linked to the Whistle Stop Armed Robbery and numerous other armed robberies in the southwest Michigan and northern Indiana areas."
A four-county, two-state manhunt had been underway following a string of similar armed robberies, some involving a gun, in which the same vehicle was used, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
The search intensified following two recent incidents in St. Joseph County, one at a Country Cupboard store and another at a Dollar General, both on the west side of the county, according to the sheriff's office.
The search was a "collective effort between Berrien County Police, La Porte County Police, St. Joseph County Police, Cass County Police, and the local office of the F.B.I.," a statement from the sheriff's office said.
“I want to commend the Pokagon Tribal Officers for their heads-up police work finding the dark blue Chrysler 300,” St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman said.
“This manhunt involved the cooperative teamwork of multiple agencies across two states, with assistance from the F.B.I.,” he said. He thanked "the detectives of the Berrien, La Porte and St. Joseph county police departments for their many hours working leads and narrowing down suspects."
The search for a suspect started after an armed robbery at the Whistle Stop in Union Pier. The same suspect was also believed to have committed armed robberies at a La Porte County gas station on Aug. 26, another Country Cupboard in St. Joseph County on Sept. 4 and another Dollar General on Sept. 5.
He is also thought to be involved in the robbery of a New Buffalo Savings Bank in Three Oaks, Michigan, on Sept. 9; and may have been involved in the robbery of grocery in La Porte County on June 18, and a gas station in Three Oaks on June 18, according to reports.
An attempted robbery occurred Thursday morning at the Chemical Bank on Michigan 62 around 12:30 p.m., according Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Chief Timothy Kozal.
The suspect car was found on the U.S. 31 bypass near Mayflower Road in South Bend later that day after being spotted by a Pokagon Tribal officer, and the suspect was arrested by Pokagon and St. Joseph County officers.
“The arrest was the by-product of persistence, intelligence gathering, citizen tips and follow up,” Kozal said. He cited local police, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s office, FBI, Dowagiac Police, Michigan State Police, South Bend Police and St. Joseph County Indiana Metro Homicide Unit with helping solve the case.
Formal charges are pending with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office, and court information for Floyd was not immediately available.
The La Porte County Sheriff's office would not comment on the county cases, saying only "both incidents remain under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division" and those investigations are "active and ongoing."
