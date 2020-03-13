SOUTH BEND - William Shaifer, 34, of Michigan City, was sentenced in South Bend by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty for possession of firearms by a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Shaifer was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
