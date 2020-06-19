MICHIGAN CITY – More than a dozen volunteers have been hard at work at the corner of Tryon and Hobart streets this week building new homes for families served by La Porte County Habitat for Humanity.

The organization has served La Porte County since 1983, and the residences at 411 Tryon St. and 204 Hobart St. are its most recent undertakings.

