Thirteen parishioners from St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, Ohio, have spent this week framing a new home at the corner of Tryon and Hobart streets in Michigan City as volunteers for La Porte County Habitat for Humanity.
The Jackson family looks forward to moving into their new home on Tryon Street. And to show gratitude for the opportunity, they’ve been volunteering at the building site, as well as another Habitat for Humanity project on an adjacent lot.
Thirteen parishioners from St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, Ohio, have spent this week framing a new home at the corner of Tryon and Hobart streets in Michigan City as volunteers for La Porte County Habitat for Humanity.
Photos by Kelley Smith
The Jackson family looks forward to moving into their new home on Tryon Street. And to show gratitude for the opportunity, they’ve been volunteering at the building site, as well as another Habitat for Humanity project on an adjacent lot.
Photos by Kelley Smith
As they worked Thursday morning, volunteers were preparing to put up the trusses for the roof by the end of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.