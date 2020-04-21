INDIANAPOLIS — Another 61 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll to 630 as statewide coronavirus cases surpassed 12,000, state health officials said Tuesday.
And while the governor has said some business restrictions may be loosened on May 1, Michigan City will keep its curfew and other orders in place longer, Mayor Duane Parry confirmed Tuesday.
A statement from City Hall, designed to “clear up any confusion,” said the Mayor’s Order, approved and extended by the City Council, is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 6.
“As the law allows, city government is allowed to make the Governor’s Order stronger yet not weaker,” Parry said. “For example, we presently have a curfew in Michigan City from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is not a county-wide or state-wide order.”
The governor relaxed some stipulations, which include allowing nurseries, landscapers, and greenhouses to operate while maintaining the appropriate number of visitors and proper social distancing. Also permitted is pet grooming at a salon, store or mobile unit, though not inside a home.
And starting Sunday at 11:59 p.m., hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices and clinics will be able – at their discretion and with adequate personal protective equipment – conduct diagnostic evaluations and elective surgeries, Parry announced.
But the mayor reiterated that all the restrictions are mandatory, with essential businesses allowed to stay open with limits on hours of operation and the number of customers allowed inside at one time; along with social distancing and sanitation practices to protect customers and employees.
Other non-essential business can stay open only for drive-thru or delivery. Washington Park and the Skate Park, along with all playgrounds, remain closed, as do fishing charter services.
The word comes as the state passed more grim milestones in cases and deaths.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported that 431 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, brings to 12,097 the total number of Indiana residents infected, but the figure is actually higher.
ISDH said the new cases and tests reported Tuesday are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a “decline in new infections.” The additional positive cases will be reflected in coming days.
The total includes 140 cases in La Porte County (145 according to the La Porte County Health Department), 180 in Porter, 442 in St, Joseph, 1,227 in Lake, 26 in Jasper, 11 in Starke and 24 in Marshall counties.
Of the 630 Hoosiers who have died, 5 were in La Porte County (1 at the Westville Correctional Facility), 5 in Porter, 9 in St. Joseph, 54 in Lake, 4 in Newton and 1 each in Jasper and Starke counties.
The Indiana Department of Correction on Tuesday reported 126 cases among inmates at the Westville Correctional Facility and the first case at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. A total of 95 IDOC staffers have tested positive, the agency does not report which facility they work at.
While no cases have been reported at the La Porte County Jail, the Porter County Jail now has over 30 positive cases among inmates, and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department is placing new inmates in quarantine, and separating the sick from the rest of the jail population.
As of Monday, 33 inmates and two jail officers have tested positive, a statement from the county said. The Sheriff’s Department reported the first two cases on April 13.
An Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team was called in after the first two positive cases, and has made two visits to Valparaiso to test inmates.
All inmates who test positive are quarantined and monitored by jail staff, while the two jail officers are at home in quarantine, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Indiana officials refused Tuesday to identify nursing homes around the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, while disclosing that at least 43 more deaths linked to those facilities have happened in the past week.
The 162 deaths from 74 facilities represent nearly 26 percent of Indiana’s 630 COVID-19 fatalities through Monday.
Almost 70 percent of Indiana deaths have been among people 70 and older, as elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes are among the most at-risk from infections.
Health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has declined in recent days to provide more than statewide totals of infections and deaths, even as some states have started to release more detailed information.
Box said new federal regulations require nursing homes to notify families about infections and deaths and the state would investigate complaints about facilities that don’t comply.
“That’s where we’re going to leave that at this point,” Box said.
Testing has confirmed 1,568 COVID-19 infections at 199 facilities around the state, she said. That’s up from 1,193 cases at 152 sites a week ago.
