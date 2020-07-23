MICHIGAN CITY — Those looking forward to once again enjoying Washington Park and the beach got some bad news on Thursday.
Citing the governor’s statewide mask mandate, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry extended the closure of the park and beach for another week.
“On Wednesday, Governor [Eric] Holcomb issued a statewide face mask mandate, which includes outdoor public areas where a distance of 6 feet from others cannot be maintained,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office said.
“Due to his order and the recent spikes in local COVID-19 cases and deaths; and the huge influx of out-of-state visitors to Washington Park,” Parry issued an Executive Order continuing the closure of Washington Park for seven more days.
Under the new order, effective Friday at 12:01 a.m., Washington Park, the Michigan City Senior Center, Fedder’s Alley, the Washington Park Zoo, and Sunset Grille will remain closed, at least through midnight on Thursday, July 30.
The facilities had been closed since last Friday after being reopened in June.
“There should be no traffic, (vehicular, pedestrian, motorcyclist and bicyclist traffic, or otherwise) through Washington Park and the closed parking facilities,” the Mayor’s Office said.
Parry said he understood the order will not be popular.
“This closure will undoubtedly cause inconveniences and disruptions to those who visit, and utilize our beachfront, zoo and park,” he said in the statement.
“The City is committed under these trying conditions to take precautionary and necessary measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally.”
Parry requested that the Park Board immediately meet to discuss the “remainder of park operations this year, along with developing new rules and guidelines for Washington Park to adapt to the fluid changes in the pandemic,” the statement said.
The Michigan City Park Board has scheduled a special meeting – to be conducted remotely via Zoom – for 5 p.m. Monday to discuss park operational changes.
The mayor’s new order “remains subject to further extension by the City Council,” the statement said, “after seven days, if they believe the circumstances so warrant.”
The Mayor’s office will “continue to keep the public apprised of information, including any action taken on the local and state level, to help guide our City through these tough times.”
The order comes as Michigan City continues to represent the majority of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Porte County.
On Wednesday, the La Porte County Health Department reported that from Friday through early Wednesday, 36 new cases had been reported, with 21 of those in Michigan City.
As of Wednesday, there had been 506 public cases – along with 203 in correctional facilities – reported in the county, according to the Health Department. Of those, the public cases, 257 were in Michigan City.
Another 23 cases were reported among staff, and 7 among inmates, of the Indiana State Prison by the Indiana Department of Correction.
