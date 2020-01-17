MC activists to hold Jan. 25 protest against possible war

MICHIGAN CITY – A local activist group dedicated to justice, solidarity and non-violence is taking a stand against a possible war with Iran, and wants the community to take part.
Organized and United Residents of Michigan City believes that poor and working class people everywhere should be able to make decisions about their own lives, a statement from the organization said.
"Right now, an overwhelming majority of Americans do not support going to war with Iran. If you have a child that has been born after 2001, they have not actually known a time of peace because our country has been at war since then," said spokesman Marisa Chaples.
"Working people, poor people, and frontline communities of color are most heavily impacted by the effects of war. It will be our own sons and daughters who are sent overseas to risk their lives to fight in these brutal and unnecessary wars."
Hundreds of thousands of people in the Middle East have already been killed "in the senseless wars that have gone on for far too long," the statement said. "More important than Americans’ opinions on foreign policy is the innocent Iranians who will be killed, displaced, harmed, and traumatized by war."
OURMC is planning a No War With Iran Protest for 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, at City Hall, part of a planned global day of protests.
In preparation, the group will conduct an Art Build to make protest signs from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at PARC, 1713 Franklin St.
"Trillions of dollars of our taxes have been wasted on utterly devastating wars that only benefit politicians and corporations," Chaples said. "Like most of the country, over half of Michigan City residents are living paycheck to paycheck. Another war means more resources that our communities desperately need will be wasted on unnecessary violence.
"We will not be driven by lies into yet another war! Join us as we stand united against a war with Iran."
—From staff reports
