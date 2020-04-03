Staff Writer
During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The La Porte County Herald-Argus has dropped the paywall for major breaking virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.La PORTE — With the number of local confirmed COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody is asking the city’s shoppers and retailers to do their part to help stem the coronavirus’ spread.
During a Facebook livestream on Friday, Dermody announced that he was issuing an executive order that will limit the number of customers that can visit an essential La Porte business at one time. Beginning Saturday, the order, which Dermody has dubbed the Retail Responsibility Act, will mandate the following:
Customers can only have one person per family enter an establishment at one time
Retailers must limit the number of visitors inside the shop at a given time to two customers per 1,000 square feet of actual retail space; businesses can round up to the nearest thousand for their calculations (e.g., 2,350 becomes 3,000, allowing them to have six customers at once instead of four)
Retailers can only have a maximum occupancy of 125 customers, regardless of how large its retail floor space is
Retail employees will not count toward the maximum occupancy count
The restrictions apply to the essential retailers that Gov. Eric Holcomb has allowed to remain open following the stay-at-home order he issued for Indiana residents on March 23. These businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants that provide pick-up or delivery services.
Dermody’s executive order will be in place through the end of April.
The city will post notices outside each essential retailer notifying shoppers of the regulations, including the maximum number of occupants allowed inside that particular store. Businesses will be required to enforce the new rules, with those that fail to do so subject to fines and/or misdemeanor charges.
The mayor’s order came one day after La Porte County experienced its first confirmed death due to COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients has skyrocketed across the U.S., including Indiana, which has gone from 56 cases on March 18 to 3,437 as of Friday – including 17 in La Porte County.
Dermody has also fielded numerous calls in recent weeks, asking why the city has not done more to promote the social distancing measures that will help curb the growth of the coronavirus, he said in Friday’s livestream.
“We know this (pandemic) will continue to grow, and, for that reason, we need to keep our community safe,” Dermody said.
With that in mind, Dermody and city attorney Nick Otis devised the Retail Responsibility Act, which drafted after speaking with several local small, medium and large shops and restaurants, which were all supportive of the measures, Otis said.
“While we say it’s for retail, this is the responsibility of all us – the residents, shoppers and retail businesses,” Dermody said. “We will get through this, but it will take all of us working together.”
The mayor has also ordered the closing of the city’s Beechwood Golf Course through the end of the month.
Per state law, the mayor’s executive order can only extend for a week without the approval of city council. Dermody intends to call a special meeting of the La Porte City Council next week to conduct a vote on the measure.
Without the council’s stamp of approval, the restrictions will expire on April 10.
