La PORTE — Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young’s complicated vocal harmonies will be replicated with an authentic hippie vibe on Thursday in Fox Park with Marrakesh Express, a Chicago-based tribute band. The group is one of very few covering CSNY’s standout hits.
Marrakesh Express upholds the integrity of the ‘60s music with its vivid and realistic performance of the band’s most recognizable songs. Featuring four harmonizing vocalists backed by top-flight musicians, they deliver a unique and energetic concert performing the classic acoustic and electric hits, deep cuts and fan favorites. Marrakesh Express has played to tens of thousands of appreciative fans at music festivals, theaters, fairs, performing arts centers, and casinos, including headlining the Woodstock 40th Anniversary Tribute Concert.
In addition, beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Trail Creek Dog Training Club will present a special exhibition, along with the La Porte County K-9 Division. The La Porte County Animal Shelter will be on-hand with an adoptable furry companion.
Centier Bank is sponsoring the exciting evening, which includes poetry reading by Jo Ellyn Chadwick, Pastor of Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church.
On Wednesday the La Porte City Band also will perform another memorable concert, with a guest appearance by David Weirich, conducting his Rat Race composition. Clarinetist Dr. David Ratajik, a La Porte native, will be featured soloist during presentation of Stephen Sondheim’s Send in the Clowns, arranged by Lackey.
As the Arts in the Park summer season swings into its third month, the community also is reminded of two important opportunities to help support the free concert series. Registration for walkers and runners for the Sept. 14 Fox Trot, following the new Clear Lake Chessie Trail, is online at www.artsintheparklaporte.com Sponsorship opportunities also are available for this fun activity for youth and adults, and team participation by businesses or other groups is encouraged.
Also, in collaboration to celebrate Roxy Music’s 80th anniversary, the Guitar Madness competition is in full-swing. Additional area guitarists will perform on Aug. 8, 14, 15 and 22, with the final four on the 28th and announcement of the winner the next evening. Votes for $1 each, benefiting the summer concert series, may be made online at Roxymusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.