MICHIGAN CITY – "There's a clue already out there, but the audience will just have to see it in person to find it," Amy Crane says with a grin.
The Marquette Drama Department's latest installment is a brash new undertaking, according to the veteran theatre director.
But while Crane will still have the role of producer, the cast and crew of the department production of "An Evening of One Acts" has a different voice – two actually – during preparation for this fall's offering.
Caitie Gately and Zoe Olesker are the first students to be sole directors of a Marquette production in Crane's 21-year run as theatre director.
Several times in the past, students have directed with the help of Crane or another staff member, but the training wheels officially come off at 7 p.m. Friday in the Rudy Hart Theatre during Opening Night.
Gately and Olesker's previous work and results allowed Crane to hand over the keys with little pause.
"Caitie has managed several shows and I know she can handle it. Last year, Zoe joined her as an assistant, and it was like clockwork. They keep the others in line," Crane said.
"Zoe wants to go into scriptwriting and with the experience she's had with her father - it was a natural fit," she said, adding that Zoe's father, Jack, was co-developer of the wildly popular television show, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and possesses an extensive resume of media experience.
"An Evening of One Acts" weaves two stories into one.
"Whodunit?" features a cast of larger-than-life characters involved in a murder mystery.
The audience will take note of some stereotypical characters: a butler (did he do it?), a wonderful, wacky announcer, Nancy Drew and Sherlock Holmes-type characters. And there's plenty of humor in "Whodunit?" – considered a blend of comedy and thriller.
"Who Am I This Time?" is best characterized as a play within a play, according to Crane. Bland, mundane individuals burst into life as they audition for roles in a small-town theater production.
While the length of "An Evening of One Acts" is shorter than previous Drama Department shows, the quality is unaffected, she said.
"It's all how much you put into it and these girls are putting just as much into it as I would," according to Crane.
In addition to Gately and Olesker, Crane praised the work of the cast.
"Michael Bim-Merle and Adam Pierzakowski are having a ball with it. You'll laugh until your sides hurt. Grace Murphy has been in every show since she's been here. This role was made for her. Natalia Ruiz and her costumes are fabulous. Wil Crane got double-casted in both shows after we lost a male actor and he's delivered. Freshman Paolo Castillo came in during script reads and we were blown away. He's phenomenal," Crane said.
Thanks to assistance from the Drama Department Parents Guild, the Rudy Hart Theatre will have a sharper look as professional headshots will adorn the lobby.
"They've taken the reins on so much and it's allowed me to focus more on the production side of things," Crane said.
Opening night of "An Evening of One Acts" is Friday at 7 p.m. with additional showings on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults; and $4 for students and seniors.
