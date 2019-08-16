Marquette rated among state's best

MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette High School is one of the top private and Catholic schools in Indiana, and one of the most diverse, according to an online ranking.
“Thanks to excellent ratings in the categories of academics, diversity, college prep and athletics, Marquette Catholic High School was selected as the 8th Best Catholic High School in Indiana by Niche,” according to principal Allyson Headd.
Marquette’s ranking was the highest among Diocese of Gary schools. Andrean HIgh School in Merrillville was ranked No. 9, while Bishop Noll Academy in Hammond received a ranking of No. 16.
Along with being among the top Catholic schools in the state, Marquette also ranked highly among all private schools.
Marquette checked in at No. 5 out of 141 schools as the Most Diverse Private High School in Indiana, and was ranked 17th overall out 74 private school statewide, and the 23rd best college prep school among those same facilities.
Among other rankings from Niche, Marquette was:
n No. 465 out of 1,158 top Catholic high schools nationally
n No. 539 out of 7,203 most diverse private schools nationally
n No. 42 out of 516 best high school for athletes in the state
n Best high school for athletes in La Porte County
n Most diverse private high school in La Porte County
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and focus of our faculty and staff,” Headd said. “Catholic faith and service, teaching and learning, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture are the driving forces behind our mission.
“As Marquette continues to serve as the Diocesan leader in Catholic education, we must remain committed to our core values,” she said.
Based in Pittsburgh, Niche is a research organization comprised of data scientists and other professionals that produce easy-to-read and comprehensive report cards, and reviews on U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies.
In its school profile, Niche says, Marquette is a “highly rated, private, Catholic school located in Michigan City. It has 297 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15-1. After graduation, 98 percent of students go on to attend a 4-year college.”
The website gives Marquette an A for Academics, Sports and Diversity; an A- for College Prep; a B+ for Clubs and Activities; and a B for Teachers. The overall grade was A.
The complete rankings can be found at niche.com.
INDIANA’S BEST CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
1. LaLumiere, La Porte
2. Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Indianapolis
3. Cathedral, Indianapolis
4. St. Theodore Guerin, Evansville
5. St. Joseph, South Bend
6. Marian, Mishawaka
7. Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis
8. Marquette Catholic, Michigan City
9. Andrean, Merrillville
10. Roncalli, Indianapolis
– Source: Niche.com
