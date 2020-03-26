MICHIGAN CITY – Marquette Catholic High School has announced its schedule after Spring Break through the beginning of May.
Principal Allyson Headd announced Thursday the school will operate under the following schedule:
- Mondays, April 13, 20, 27 - Virtual Learning Days
- Tuesdays, April 14, 21, 28 - Learning Extension
- Wednesdays, April 15, 22, 29 - Virtual Learning Days
- Thursdays, April 16, 23, 30 - Learning Extension
- Fridays, April 17, 24; May 1 - Virtual Learning Days
- Monday, May 4 - Return to Campus
"Learning extension days are intended to provide students the opportunity to learn and work outside of the typical virtual learning day schedule — reading, videos, using resources to build for understanding, work on projects/larger assessments, etc.," Headd said.
"There will be no attendance taken and no assignments due on learning extension days; however, we strongly encourage students to manage their time and work wisely on these days," she said.
"As is the case with classes on campus, there are assignments and learning that take place outside of the school-day hours."
Families are encouraged to check their Renweb account, where grades, lesson plans, and additional resources will be posted. Teachers will also be providing virtual office hours via Google Hangouts. Students can join their respective class Hangouts as student-to-teacher and student-to-student interactions are critical, according to Headd.
"Marquette's 1:1 iPad initiative has also served as a tremendous asset in fostering distance learning," she said.
"Our technology team remains available to students and faculty to assist with any issues they may encounter during the coming weeks. Furthermore, our academic advisors and faculty continue to monitor student progress and maintain contact with any student who may need additional academic support. Counseling options remain open via video chat."
All stakeholders are encouraged to "unplug over Spring Break (March 28-April 12)," she said. "We hope that this time is used to focus on faith and families."
The Marquette community can also go to the school's Facebook and Instagram pages for access to daily virtual Mass, prayers, positivity and other updates during this time, Headd said.
"In a time such as this, I am reminded of the many ministries around the world that, despite challenging situations, remain true to their mission," she said.
"In France, brothers travel with the Gypsy population and educate while migrating in vans. In Pakistan, with an approximately 1% Christian population, missionary schools educate thousands of students.
"All of these communities applied the spirit of our Lord to their reality — embracing their diversity, creativity, faith and zeal. Certainly, moving into a solely virtual world through this epidemic creates its own challenges, but similarly, we will make it uniquely Marquette."
The school is "made special by its staff and students, not its walls. I look forward to welcoming you all back to campus," Headd said.
— From staff reports
