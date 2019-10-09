Man shot four times on east side

MICHIGAN CITY – Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a 37-year-old man – considered "armed and dangerous" – who is charged with a shooting that left a man with "life-threatening injuries" early Sunday morning on the east side.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Nolan Wellington Fleming of Michigan City, and police are asking the public to notify them if they know his location, according to Sgt. Chris Yagelski. Fleming is "readily identifiable because he uses a wheelchair," according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the La Porte County Prosecutor's office.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, members of the MCPD Patrol Division were dispatched to the 2600 block of Plum Street for a report of shots being fired, Yagelski said. It was the second call to the same address that night, the first for a complaint of loud music, according to the affidavit.
The first responding officer arrived at the scene less than a minute after receiving the dispatch, Yagelski said. He was told that a man had been shot and was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City for emergency treatment.
The scene was secured and assisting officers located the shooting victim at the hospital, where he was identified as 30-year-old Lawrence Davis of Michigan City, according to Yagelski. The affidavit said Davis was "reluctant" to speak to police at first, but eventually provided some information.
Doctors described his injuries as "life-threatening," saying he'd suffered four gunshot wounds and "could not feel his legs," according to the affidavit.
Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said he was stabilized and then airlifted to a South Bend hospital for further treatment.
The investigation continued through the night with evidence collected and witnesses spoken to, Yagelski said. "During this time, the 37-year-old Fleming was identified as the suspect in this case," he said. The affidavit alleges he fired "multiple shots" at the victim.
The investigative findings were turned over to the prosecutor’s office, and the case was presented to Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson, who found probable cause sufficient for the issuance of an arrest warrant charging one count of attempted murder.
The address given for the shooting is the Sleepy Hollow Shoe House Head Start Center, but police would not say if the shooting took place inside or outside that building.
Det. Arwen LaMotte and Det. Cpl. Jillian Ashley have taken over the investigation, assisted by members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force.
Anyone with information as to Fleming's location is asked to contact police or call 911. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. LaMotte at 219-874-3221, ext. 1081.
Court records show Fleming pleaded guilty to a possession of marijuana charge in 2014 and was sentenced to 545 days of probation.
