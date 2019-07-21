MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting an investigation after a man slipped underwater Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
Christian Rosete, 25, of Michigan City, was swimming with family when he was overcome by waves and did not resurface.
According to Indiana DNR, it was “red flag” conditions at the time of the incident, meaning no swimming was allowed in the area due to the dangerous water conditions.
Members of Michigan City Fire Department along with good samaritans were able to pull him from the water.
—From staff reports
Rosete was then transported to Franciscan Health - Michigan City where he is listed in critical condition.
Assisting agencies included the Michigan City Police Department, the Michigan City Fire Department and La Porte County EMS.
There have been at least 19 drownings in Lake Michigan so far this year.
That number includes 17-year-old Rahem Mason, who went under while swimming in Washington Park on July 6. His body was found five days later along a beach near Union Pier, Michigan.
In the last few days there have been two additional drownings in Lake Michigan, a 14-year-old Ludington, Michigan girl who died Thursday after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Stearns Park and a 31-year-old man who died after being rescued from Lake Michigan by the Chicago Fire Department on Saturday.
A toddler was rescued by boaters on July 15 at Washington Park after it was carried out to open waters on an inflatable duck by a side-offshore wind.
—From staff reports
