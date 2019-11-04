Man killed when car strikes building

MICHIGAN CITY – A 21-year-old Michigan City man was killed Sunday morning when his car slammed into the wall of a factory on the east side, according to police.
About 8:53 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene of an accident at the PowerDrive factory in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, according to a statement from Michigan City Police.
Officer Zanda Chavez was first on the scene and found a gray 2006 Nissan Altima that had crashed into a wall of the building. She located a man inside the car and determined he was already deceased, police said.
He was later identified as Donavin Worland of Michigan City. The Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte County EMS and La Porte County Coroner's Office were all notified, and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
The initial investigation showed the vehicle was westbound on Wall Street when the driver apparently lost control, went through a yard in the 1500 block of Tennessee Street, and through a side yard in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, police said.
The car then went onto the grass and into the gravel parking lot of PowerDrive, where it struck two concrete parking barriers, turning it sideways, then crashed into the building a "great distance off of the roadway," according to police.
The MCPD Traffic Division assisted in the investigation, along with deputy coroner Jennifer Banks, who assisted in identification and notification of family, police said.
"The Michigan City Police would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Donavin Worland in this very unfortunate accident," the statement said.
According to his obituary, Worland was a 2016 graduate of Michigan City High School, who later attended Purdue University Northwest to study construction engineering, and formerly worked for Alexandria Molding.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home in Michigan City, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by burial in Pine Lake Cemetery in La Porte.
—From staff reports
