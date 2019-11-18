Man injured in hunting accident

KINGSBURY – A Porter County man was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while hunting Sunday morning in Kingsbury.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are investigating what is being called an "unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound" that occurred at the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, according to DNR Officer Tyler Brock.
Just before 7:30 a.m., La Porte County Sheriff's deputies and DNR officers were dispatched to the Kingsbury FWA in the 5300 block of South Hupp Road after the La Porte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a hunter had been shot, according to reports.
Deputies arrived to find a pickup in the parking lot, and dispatchers notified them that the injured man was trying to get back to the vehicle, according to a police report.
The deputy starting searching the area and eventually heard a call for help, the report said. He met a 14-year-old boy who said his father had been shot and was bleeding.
After walking for a couple hundred yards, they found 48-year-old Vincent Fischer of Valparaiso lying on the ground with a wound to the upper thigh, and a belt around his leg, the report said, noting he was awake and alert.
There were three firearms on the ground, including a .44 Magnum handgun, .44 rifle and a shotgun, all loaded, the report said.
Fischer later told a DNR officer that he was deer hunting, and when he attempted to place his .44 caliber revolver pistol into a holster, the firearm discharged and he was struck in his right leg, Brock said. His son then used the belt for a tourniquet and called 911.
The teen told deputies he did not see the shooting as he was looking at the treeline, but heard the pistol discharge and saw his father fall to the ground, according to the police report.
The incident occurred near a trail wide enough for a vehicle, and the frozen ground allowed a Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department vehicle to reach the scene, and transport the victim back to the parking lot to a La Porte County EMS vehicle, the report said.
He was transported to La Porte Hospital in stable condition, according to DNR.
—From staff reports
