WALKERTON — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash sometime over the weekend that left a 74-year-old man dead near Walkerton.
About 9:23 a.m. Monday, a motorist called 911 to report what appeared to be a single vehicle ORV accident involving an unresponsive male, according to Matthew Maher of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
