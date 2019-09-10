MICHIGAN CITY – A 29-year-old Michigan City man was shot to death Monday night near the Woodland East Apartments on the southeast side, the sixth homicide in Michigan City in 2019.
Michigan City Police received a call of shots fired in the area of the 3400 building on Salem Court at 10:46 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Yagelski.
Officers arrived to find a man on the sidewalk being administered CPR by several subjects, he said.
Police said the victim, who had been shot in the groin area, was taken to Franciscan Health - Michigan City, and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. The victim was identified as Maurice J. Goldman of Michigan City, and his family has been notified.
La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler said Goldman died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Officers and detectives from the MCPD Patrol Division and Investigative Division, and the La Porte County HIDTA Drug Task Force, are investigating the homicide, Yagelski said.
Yagelski said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
It is the sixth homicide in Michigan City so far in 2019.
On June 8, 41-year-old Demetrice Taylor was shot to death just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Grace Street. That investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.
On March 30, 27-year-old Darrell Edwards was found shot to death about 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Holliday Street, according to police. No arrest has been made in that case.
On Jan. 16, 18-year-old Justin Ameer Garner was shot to death while sitting inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Jackson Street. Then 16-year-old Javan Brown has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.
And on Jan. 7, a Michigan City woman fatally shot her parents, and later turned the gun on herself in the parents' home in 6800 block of North Meer Road. Police said 71-year-old Barbara Evans and her 73-year-old husband, Walter Evans, were shot to death by their daughter, Tammy Evans, 48, who later took her own life.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact lead Det. Dave Cooney or Cpl. Tim Baker at (219) 874-3221, ext. 1083 or 1075.
— From staff reports
