Man dies after jumping from overpass

COOLSPRING TWP. – A Michigan City man died Tuesday afternoon after he apparently jumped off an overpass onto I-94 and got struck by a semi truck, according to Indiana State Police.
At about 12:58 p.m. on Aug. 27, witnesses said a burgundy Chevrolet pickup was northbound on County Line Road when the driver "stopped as he drove onto the overpass over I-94," according to ISP Sgt. Ann Wojas.
The man then "got out of his truck, went to the east side of the bridge onto the guard rail and allegedly jumped," Wojas said.
He hit the windshield of a 2019 Volvo semi tractor that was pulling a refrigerated trailer eastbound on I-94 below, she said.
After hitting the windshield, he then bounced off and went through the top of the tractor, coming to rest inside the semi's sleeper, Wojas said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy with the La Porte County Coroner's office, who identified the man as 47-year-old Jeremy Swedersky.
La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler said no autopsy will be performed, and results of toxicology tests are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
The driver of the semi, a 38-year-old Hannon, Ontario, Canada, resident, was not injured.
Detectives from ISP Lowell Post Field Investigations also responded to the scene, along with the La Porte County Sheriff's Department, Porter County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, and ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.
—From staff reports
