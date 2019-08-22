MICHIGAN CITY – For many people, the first day of high school is one of those forever moments.
There are new things to see, smell and touch. There are new places to go – both inside and around the campus. There are new people – peers, upperclassmen, faculty and staff – to meet.
It's a day that sets the framework for dozens of relationships – some short-term, others lifelong – to be formed, according to school spokesman Bradley Collignon.
There's excitement, of course, for a new chapter in life. There's also anticipation – the anticipation of a whole new world opening up.
And there's also some trepidation and fear – both rational and not, he said.
Whether they know it yet or not, the 69 members of Marquette Catholic High School's Class of 2023, who started their new school careers on Monday, experienced a forever moment, according to principal Allyson Headd.
Many different emotions were felt, both pleasant and anxious, but, "Don't worry, Class of '23, you're going to be just fine," Headd said. "The adults in your life survived it and none of us had a clue what we were doing either."
While the students were taking it all in, some Marquette faculty members were reminded of their first day of high school, however long ago that may have been.
The anxiety she felt is still memorable for Karen Breen, now an English teacher.
"Pure fear marked my first day in high school," she said. "Getting on a bus – walked to grade school – with no one I knew because most of my friends went to a different Catholic High School," she said.
"I couldn't find any of my classrooms, could not open my locker, and then let's talk about the uniforms. Blazers, white shirts with a bow tie, skirts that had to be below your knee, and navy blue socks – uncomfortable; however, I did learn to appreciate the uniform."
Her fellow students also caused some uneasy moments.
"I also remember seeing 'greasers' the first day of school and was so afraid of them. These were the girls who wore tons of make-up – I couldn't wear make-up until I was 16; had their hair ratted with tons of hair spray; and their uniforms definitely did not go below their knee.
"When we got to the class period that introduced the clubs at my school, I found my home – the Future Teachers' Association. I knew from that day forward that teaching was going to be my life. Forty-two years later, I am blessed to say that it was God's plan and a great life's mission."
French teacher Angie Williams remembers being back in the same school as her sister – Tracy Wagner, now an academic advisor at Marquette.
"I feel like Ms. Wagner pretended not to know me," Williams said. "Kidding! She was a senior and I was a freshman, so there were plenty of eye rolls coming from her, but she looked out for me."
One of those who had a freshman moment was Matt Zima, health/physical education teacher.
"I walked into what I thought was an environmental science class only to have it be biomedical science," he said. "I escaped during break. Can laugh about it now!"
But at least one faculty member said – jokingly – that she can't remember back that far.
"Are you kidding? So long ago!" said Spanish teacher Sherry Remijas. "I think I remember a few dinosaurs roaming the Earth."
—From staff reports
