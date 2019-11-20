MAKING EMERGENCIES MORE 'BEAR'ABLE

Submitted photo / La Porte County Sheriff’s OfficeJust in time for the approaching holiday season, the Kay Jewelers Outlet of Michigan City donated dozens of comfort bears to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department. The bears, originally from the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will ride with deputies and be given to children throughout the county during emergencies. The sheriff’s department wished to thank Kay Jewelers for the donation. 

