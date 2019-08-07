MICHIGAN CITY — From the moment of its surprise initial announcement, 8-year-old Amir Agemy and his family went on a trip they will never forget.
The soon-to-be fourth grader at Joy Elementary School, together with his father, Samer; mother, Kim; and 7-year-old-brother, Mazin, received an all-expense-paid trip to Disney World – and more – last November, courtesy of Baking Memories 4 Kids (bakingmemories4kids.com).
It was a dream come true for Amir, who had always wanted to see “the most magical place on earth” after being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 5 by a quick-thinking pediatrician, Dr. Usama Moustafa.
There hadn’t been space in the family’s budget for such a trip as Disney, not with doctor appointments, trips every three months to Riley Children’s Hospital to see a specialist in pediatric endocrinology and diabetes, prescriptions, and medical supplies. Amir also has a life-long hearing deficiency that requires hearing aids.
In November 2017, Kim Agemy filled out an application at Baking Memories 4 Kids. The volunteer-run, nonprofit based out of Valley College, New York, finds children between 3 and 18 with life-threatening and terminal illnesses, and gives them special surprises, including Disney trips.
Amir holds the distinction as the first gift recipient in Indiana. Owner Frank Squeo traveled to American Legion Post 37 on Nov. 19, 2018, to personally surprise Amir, and his brother, with the news. A large crowd of relatives and friends, including Dr. Moustafa, Mayor Ron Meer, Amir’s principal, Lisa Suter, teachers, and others turned out to greet Amir, who thought he was going to a bingo event.
From June 2-6, the Agemys spent three days at Walt Disney World, visiting Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and the Epcot Center. They also visited Universal Studios and Clearwater Beach in Tampa, Florida.
The trip began at Midway Airport in Chicago, where the Orlando-bound flight crew was aware of the situation.
“Southwest Airlines was amazing,” Kim Agemy said. “The pilot and flight attendant were so cool, letting Amir and Mazin see the cockpit and how the plane worked.”
She said at first Amir was adamant about sitting in an aisle seat.
“But he pushed to get me out of the way so he could get to the window,” she said with a laugh.
A special highlight of the trip was a stay at Give Kids The World Village, an 84-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida. It provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and it’s where all Baking Memories 4 Kids trip recipients and their families stay.
“They catered to all of us left to right. Anything he wanted, he got,” Kim said.
There were daily gifts for Amir and Mazin, such as DVDs, stuffed animals, and games. Meals were included in the all-inclusive resort and even held if the family needed to return past the usual serving hours.
“They got hooked on pizza, rotisserie chicken and Caesar salads,” said Kim. “Amir had a huge breakfast every day.”
Among other entertainment attractions and fun activities, Give Kids A World Village offers miniature golf, a playground, two pools, splash pad, theater, horse-back riding, life-size Candy Land game and more.
Amir’s favorite ride at Disney was Epcot Center’s Soarin’ – on which passengers go on an airborne adventure hang-gliding around the world at this flight simulator attraction. To add to the enjoyment of rides, a special Genie Wishes Pass from Give Kids The World Village allowed the Agemy family access to an alternate entrance. Amir and Mazin also met several Disney characters including Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Pluto.
Another favorite was the Mystic Fountain at Universal Studios, where a mischievous water spirit interacts with visitors. Those brave enough to take on the challenge may find themselves squirted with water after answering questions incorrectly.
“Amir had taken off his shirt to cool off a bit, and the fountain asked, ‘Where did you lose your shirt? In Vegas?’,” Kim recalled, laughing.
She said all the coins thrown into the fountain are donated to Baking Memories 4 Kids.
Another highlight of the trip was at the Castle of Miracles at Give Kids The World Village. There, each guest receives a special golden star that represents the dreams, wishes, and memories of children who have visited. The star is placed in the skies of the Castle and Star Tower, and in a Star Observatory by Stellar the Star Fairy.
In addition to Disney and Universal Studio theme parks, the Agemys were able to fulfill their dream of visiting the ocean at Clearwater Beach.
“They (Amir and Mazin) wanted to go hunt for seashells, which they did,” said Kim. She said the whole family was amazed that “the sand didn’t burn our feet when we walked across it, even in the 100-degree heat.”
As the trip ended, souvenirs were a big part of the memory-making.
“We were allowed eight suitcase and we came back with that many,” Kim said.
Give Kids The World Village presented Amir and his family with a special going-away package as well – photos taken at the resort and other vacation spots as well as a World Passport. Provided through the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, it gives Amir and his family a complimentary visit to any of the included parks anywhere in the world within one year. Amir also received a custom cake made for an occasion of his choosing through icingsmiles.com. The Agemys decided to use it on July 15, the four-year anniversary of his “diaveristy,” the date he was first diagnosed. Val’s Custom Cakes in Chesterton created the special cake.
Now, the Agemys are concentrating on cookies, which is how their whole dream started. With a staff of three full-time employees and 2,000 volunteers, Baking Memories 4 Kids takes the personal recipe that Squeo formerly used to make gifts for his pool business customers into 13,000 containers of chocolate chip cookies that he now sells yearly. It takes 100 people a day to package the cookies into 1.25-pound containers that sell for $29.99 online (with free shipping).
“We are very thankful for Frank and his cousin, Christian Mets, who coordinates the trips,” Kim Agemy said. “Our goal is to keep raising money by selling cookies to help give back. We are real thankful for all that was given to the kids.”
