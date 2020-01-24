Luhr County Park hosts Breakfast with the Birds

La PORTE — The La Porte County Park staff are sending you a personal invitation to bundle up and grab your entire flock to be treated to a continental breakfast with our feathered friends as our guests of honor.
Visitors can relax, enjoy nature and come see how many species you can identify at our feeding stations while strolling through this natural setting from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday at Luhr Park inside the warm Nature Center. The park is located at 3178S CR-150W, La Porte.
