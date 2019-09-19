MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts has received a $33,000 grant from the NiSource Charitable Foundation to help incorporate technology into its educational programming.
“Because our mission includes the exploration of contemporary ideas and practices, incorporating technology into our arts education programs is a top priority,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s education director.
Phase I of the project included the purchase of 30 iPads, a charging station, and other related supplies. The new technology has already put to the test by a group of 8- to 13-year-olds in a one-week “Lights, Camera, Action” summer camp, Hammond-Hagman said.
“Having this one-on-one technology available for our students allowed them to produce stop motion animations and video pieces in collaborative groups and individually,” she said.
“Previously, students didn’t have the option of making their own individual works as we didn’t have enough iPads. Their use has allowed us to expand the toolbox for kids with a medium they are already so familiar with and push that into making meaningful art with self-expression, story-building and creativity.”
Over the next year, the new technology will be integrated into many different LCA programs.
These will include “after school arts education offered at 11 different Michigan City area schools, and a variety of classes and camps,” Hammond-Hagman said. Other plans include STEAM-specific professional development for LCA’s education staff and a major upgrade to LCA’s website.
“The funding provided through this grant will allow us to take our proven, successful programs and propel them to the next level by better incorporating a STEAM component and more meaningfully connecting the youth we serve to the world class art in our galleries.”
The NiSource Charitable Foundation’s mission is “to help create strong and sustainable communities where NiSource employees and customers live and work,” a statement from the organization said. “This funding will support a comprehensive technology upgrade that will dramatically enhance LCA’s educational programs.”
“NiSource has been a wonderful partner in our efforts to make our community a great place to live, work and play through the arts,” Janet Bloch, LCA executive director said. “We are very grateful for this grant which will benefit hundreds of children in our community.”
The Lubeznik Center serves as the hub for arts and culture for the entire region, she said. Its mission is to “ensure that everyone in our community receives equal access to high quality cultural experiences.”
Located at 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City, admission is free year-round and gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
—From staff reports
