“All We Fought For” by Sam Kirk is one of the works in the “Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, which will reopen to the public on July 3. Admission will be by advance reservation only.
“Adia, 2018” from the series Outcry by Whitney Bradshaw will be among the new works at Lubeznik when it reopens. The staff kept busy during lockdown creating videos and other online content, but the loss of at least one major fundraiser may create future financial hardships.
“All We Fought For” by Sam Kirk is one of the works in the “Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, which will reopen to the public on July 3. Admission will be by advance reservation only.
Submitted photo / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
“Adia, 2018” from the series Outcry by Whitney Bradshaw will be among the new works at Lubeznik when it reopens. The staff kept busy during lockdown creating videos and other online content, but the loss of at least one major fundraiser may create future financial hardships.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts, closed since March 14 due to COVID-19, will officially reopen to the public on July 3, with a new exhibition and some new safety precautions.
To help protect public safety and prevent crowds, LCA is launching its new exhibition – “Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” with an open house from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 3 instead of allowing unrestricted First Friday evening access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.