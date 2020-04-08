Logan and Mason Schroeder are pictured from their youth baseball days. La Porte High School yearbook adviser Erin Parker has asked spring athletes to submit sports photos from when they were younger as a way of recognizing in the absence of spring events.
Athletes from the La Porte High School Unified Track team are pictured at last year’s Griffith Sectional. Unified Track is among the sports that is losing its season this spring as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
