La PORTE — The former Boston Middle School building may once again have students roaming its hallways.
On Monday, the La Porte Community School Corp. Board of Trustees awarded a $1.4 million contract to La Porte's Larson-Danielson Construction for renovation work at former middle school. The project, expected to finish by the start of the 2020-21 school year, will transform much of the existing structure to house two of the district's special education programs.
Administrators plan to move the UNITY (Understanding Needs in Transitioning Youth) program — an alternative education program for students with behavioral issues — from its current home at the former St. Joseph School building to Boston. They also plan to relocate the special needs preschool program from La Porte High School to the old middle school.
To facilitate the move, the school corporation will remodel two floors of the historic Boston building, located on Harrison Street. Contractors will contain the work, expected to take three months to finish, to the structure's interior, said Superintendent Mark Francesconi.
"You won't see anything on the outside," he said. "It will pretty much look the same."
Larson-Danielson was one of five companies that submitted a bid earlier this winter for the construction work.
Boston Middle School served as one of LPCSC's two middle schools before the school corporation's reorganization of its fifth through eighth grade classes last fall, following the competition of a $40 million overhaul of the Kesling Middle School complex.
Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, La Porte's fifth and sixth grade students began attending classes at the newly opened Kesling Intermediate School, located in one wing of the refurbished Kesling building. On the other side of the building, the new La Porte Middle School welcomed the district's seventh and eighth graders.
LPCSC ceased teaching classes at Boston following the consolidation with Kesling.
Also on Monday, the school board:
• Elected a new slate of officers to serve in 2020. Members voted Marie Gilliland to serve as board president, Mark Kosior as vice president and Shari Ott-Large as secretary.
• Approved a 3.5% wage increase for the school corporation's support personnel.
• Approved pay raises for the district's substitute teachers. Subs with only a high school diploma will now receive $70 per day, those with an associate's or bachelor's degree will receive $75 per day and those with teaching licenses will receive $85 per day. Substitutes with a college degree who fill-in for more than 15 consecutive days will be bumped up to $85 per day.
