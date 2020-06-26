The La Porte County Public Library’s long-awaited Mobile STEAM Classroom arrived earlier this month, and is ready for service. The vehicle, equipped with a variety of educational technology, will be stationed at the library’s Coolspring branch when not in use.
Earlier this month, the vehicle – decked out with advanced STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) educational technology – arrived from its manufacturer in Colorado to the LPCPL’s Coolspring branch, where it will stay when not in use. Library educators will begin hosting workshops for children and teens inside the mobile classroom beginning next month, traveling to several locations across the county.
