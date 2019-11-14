La PORTE — The Kiwanis Club of La Porte and the Rotary Club of La Porte are joining forces to raise money for their scholarship programs to benefit the youth of La Porte with a New Year 2020 event.
The event will take place on Dec. 31 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St. The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. and will go until 12:30 a.m. This party is a way for the people of La Porte to celebrate the end of 2019 and welcome 2020 while contributing to a great cause.
“The Kiwanis Club of La Porte is excited to partner with the La Porte Rotary on their first annual New Year’s Eve event," said Mark Manering, president of the Kiwanis Club of La Porte. "The two organizations have a similar mission of serving our local and international children and there is no better choice for bringing in the New Year. We couldn’t be more excited to pack the Civic Auditorium for a good cause on Dec. 31!”
The clubs have planned an evening of fun including a photo booth, wine pull, food vendors, tip boards, games, a champagne toast at Midnight and more. Cor Lite will be performing for a portion of the evening with Apple Sound Productions DJing for the remainder of the night. Individual tickets are available for $25/person or reserve a table of 10 for $300.
Danielle Eigenmann, President of the Rotary Club of La Porte reflected Manering’s sentiments saying, “Rotary continues to look for ways to make difference in our community and for our children. We have always wanted to do a joint project with Kiwanis and the combined presence of our two groups makes for a wonderful initiative. All the funds raised at our New Year’s Eve event will go to youth scholarships! We hope the community not only gets behind our cause but comes out to enjoy the event and to bring in the New Year.”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2CEJYFD or check out La Porte Kiwanis Club or La Porte Rotary Club on Facebook. You may also contact the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 362-2325 for more information or to buy tickets. Sponsorships are still available! Contact Ron Schafer at ronschafer@csinet.net to find out how you can support the event.
