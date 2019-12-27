La PORTE — La Porteans will have a chance to welcome 2020 in grand style — and support a worthy cause — next week.
The local Rotary and Kiwanis clubs will host their inaugural community New Year's Eve party, which will take place from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
The event, open to those 21 years and older, will feature food from several vendors, a cash bar, live music, raffles and other activities. Guests will cap off the evening by ringing in the New Year with a celebratory champagne toast at midnight.
Tickets for the event cost $25 per person. Parties of 10 may also reserve a table for $300.
People are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time, either online at eventbrite.com or in person at the Civic or the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership office, located at 809 Washington St. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Proceeds from the event will go toward both Rotary's and Kiwanis' annual student scholarship programs.
Members of both service organizations have spent nearly a year planning the New Year's Eve bash, said Rotarian and Civic Auditorium Director Brett Binversie, a member of the 10-person organizing committee.
The event marks the first significant collaboration between the local clubs, whose members have discussed working a project together in the past, Binversie said. The organizations decided to make the party the jumping-off point for their partnership, with the year-end bash making an excellent way for the community to come together and send off 2019.
"Our number one thought was to have an event that provided entertainment, food and a safe place for everyone to have a good time," Binversie said.
The committee has plenty on the docket Tuesday to keep guests entertained, including a performance by COR Lite, a popular local band that plays everything from country to rock and roll, with a selection of songs ranging from the '60s to today, Binversie said. Apple Entertainment will also provide DJ service during the evening.
Those looking for a break from the music and dancing on the main floor can head upstairs for a game of bags or euchre with other guests, Binversie said.
Besides offering them a place to gather and ring in the New Year, the party will also give the public a chance to contribute to the future of La Porte's collegebound students.
Every year, both the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs award scholarships to local high school seniors. This past spring, for instance, Rotarians presented four $500 scholarships to students, Binversie said.
The upcoming event will serve as a fundraiser for both clubs' respective scholarship programs, with the organizations splitting proceeds evenly amongst each other, Binversie said. For this initial outing, organizers are hoping to raise $4,000 or $2,000 per club, he said.
Given how smoothly members have worked together to plan the upcoming fundraiser, both clubs plan to continue to combine forces for similar projects, Binversie said.
"The synergy is there to make an even bigger impact in the community," he said.
For example, the clubs are looking to partner for next year's La Pour Brew and Wine Fest, taking over the reins from the DeCamp's Band of Brothers Foundation. Both organizations will continue to organize future New Year's Eve parties, as well.
Those interested in learning more about the event may call (219) 362-2325 or visit facebook.com/events/818151125246003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.