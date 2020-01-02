La PORTE – A La Porte man is facing felony drug and neglect charges after heroin was found on him during a traffic stop in which his infant daughter was riding in the back of the car, according to authorities.
Christopher L. Powell, 32, was arrested Sunday and is facing felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and neglect of a dependent, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
Also arrested were 26-year-old Christopher James Ward of New Carlisle; and his wife, 26-year-old Kiana Nicole Ward, who has a La Porte address, according to the sheriff's office. Kiana Ward was charged with possession of a syringe, and was wanted on a La Porte County warrant also charging felony possession of a syringe. Christopher Ward was wanted on a warrant charging felony burglary, according to the sheriff's department.
Powell's infant daughter, who was in a child seat in the back seat of the car when it was pulled over at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the Burger King on East Lincoln Way in La Porte, was turned over to her mother, who a police report said was Powell's girlfriend.
The white Buick driven by Powell was pulled over after a sheriff's deputy patrolling near Ind. 2 and Fail Road saw the car make lane shifts on Lincoln Way without proper signals before turning into the Burger King, again without proper signals, the report said.
As the deputy was attempting to get identification from the passengers – both Wards said they had none – a second deputy arrived with his narcotics K9 partner Bosco, the report said. The dog conducted a free air sniff and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
Powell and his passengers were taken from the vehicle and handcuffed after dispatch reported the outstanding La Porte County warrants for Mr. and Mrs. Ward. Kiana Ward also admitted she had items concealed in the front of her pants, including two syringes and a spoon. She also said Powell had concealed items on his person.
Powell, who admitted to recently relapsing to heroin, said the items in his crotch did not belong to him, the report said. He told deputies he was offered $10 to take the Wards to South Bend, where they went into a home for a short time, and then he brought them back to La Porte, which is when he was pulled over.
He said when he stopped the car, Christopher Ward tossed several items into his lap and told him to hide them, the report said. He then removed two syringes, a folded piece of foil, small clear bag containing two smaller bags, and another small bag containing a brown rock-like substance, which later tested positive for heroin, the report said. The foil also contained heroin.
After Powell's girlfriend arrived and took the baby, the car was searched and they were taken to the La Porte County Jail, where Kiana Powell retrieved a syringe with a brown-colored liquid inside, a second syringe, and a plastic bag containing smaller stamp bags from her pants, the report said.
A record search found Powell had a 2011 conviction for dealing in a narcotic drug, which, along with the child being in the car, led to the drug charge being enhanced to a Level 5 felony, the report said. He was also issued a warning for failure to signal lane change or intent to turn. Powell is being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear Friday in La Porte Circuit Court.
Christopher Ward is being held on a $22,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Superior Court 1. Kiana Ward is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear Friday in Circuit Court on the syringe charge; and Feb. 10 in Superior Court 4 on the warrant.
—From staff reports
