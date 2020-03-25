La PORTE — With Gov. Holcomb declaring a two-week Stay-At-Home Order through April 6 to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department has updated our information on closings and cancellations:
Our parks will remain open, with the exceptions listed below. Families can go outside and take a walk, run or bike ride, but they should continue to practice social distancingby remaining 6 feet away from other people. Additionally, we encourage residents to stay home when sick, cover their coughs and practice good hand hygiene. If enjoying the outdoors, we ask residents to return home immediately if they begin to have symptoms of acute respiratory virus.
All playgrounds, including Fort La Play Porte, are closed by state recommendation because they pose a high risk of spreading the virus. Thrills N Spills Skate Park and the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Fitness Court are also closed.
The Park Office is closed. If you need immediate assistance, call City Hall at (219) 362-8220 or email Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber at mschreiber@cityoflaportein.gov.
The Civic Auditorium is closed and all events cancelled through May 10. If you need immediate assistance, call City Hall at (219) 362-8220 or email Civic Auditorium Director Brett Binversie at bbinversie@cityoflaportein.gov. Coronavirus-related cancellations for rentals will be refunded in full or fees can transfer to an open future date.
Cummings Lodge is closed and all events cancelled through May 10. Picnic shelter rentals have also been cancelled. Coronavirus-related cancellations for rentals will be refunded in full or fees can transfer to an open future date.
Beechwood Golf Course remains open but with no greens fees being charged. The clubhouse and restrooms are closed and carts will not be available.
All recreation classes are cancelled through April 13. Cancellations of future classes will be announced as decisions are made. Program participants will be refunded, either in full or prorated, depending upon the class.
We remain optimistic about playing Boys Baseball and Girls Softball this season. However, the Rally Day events on March 28 and April 14 are cancelled. Once we decide on start dates for the seasons, coaches will call parents to let them know about team assignments and practice schedules.
Online registration is available for T-Ball through May 1 and we are taking a limited number of late registrations for Boys Baseball and Girls Softball. The links for online registration can be found at www.cityoflaporte.com/parks.
Park restrooms are still closed from winter and any decisions on when the restrooms are opened will be made after considering all factors. We have removed the portable restrooms from the parks as a health precaution.
Resources and information about COVID-1 9 are available from the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm. For a comprehensive online resource on the localresponse to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.hf laporte.org/covid-19 -resources. Additional information and national updates can be found on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus /2019-nCoV/index.html.
For questions or concerns, call City Hall at (219) 362-8220 or contact Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber by email at mschreiber@cityof laportein.gov
