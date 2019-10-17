LP man sentenced in porn, explosives case

SOUTH BEND – A La Porte man convicted of making and possessing child pornography, and wiring a car to turn it into an explosive device, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.
Eric R. Weiler, 46, of La Porte, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after entering a plea of guilty to production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making a destructive device, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Weiler was sentenced to 720 months in prison, five years of supervised release, and $26,250 in restitution.
“The facts of this case are horrific,” Kirsch said. “Mr. Weiler’s crimes caused great pain to the victim’s family and could have, but for the swift intervention of law enforcement, resulted in severe and permanent injury to other potential victims. His 60-year sentence reflects the seriousness of his heinous crimes.”
Kirsch expressed his thanks to all the law enforcement officials involved in this case.
“This lengthy sentence will deliver some justice to the young victims and their families, and ensure this defendant will never harm again,” said Special Agent in Charge Tim Jones of the ATF Chicago Field Division.
"Mr. Weiler took advantage of some of the most vulnerable members of our society and his sentence reflects the heinous nature of his crime," said Special Agent in Charge Grant Mendenhall of the FBI Indianapolis bureau. "It also is a testament to the strong partnerships the FBI has with our law enforcement partners and should send a strong message that we will identify and pursue charges against those who perpetrate these illegal activities."
According to documents in the case, Weiler drugged several people so they would be unconscious while he recorded a video of himself performing sex acts on an unconscious child. Weiler relived the abuse by writing about it many times in drawings and notes that were later recovered from his house.
In the summer of 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, Weiler fixated on another child, who, according to his writings, he intended to kidnap and sexually abuse after killing the child’s guardians.
During that summer, Weiler became suspicious of a person and jerry-rigged that person’s car to explode by re-routing turn signal wires into the gas tank to create a spark, according to prosecutors.
Weiler had also been going into an abandoned house to watch the child playing outside, prosecutors said. On Sept. 18, 2017, investigators went into the vacant house and discovered writings on interior walls documenting the writer’s attempts to acquire a girl under the age of 12, ideally a newborn baby, for sexual contact.
Two days later, a warrant was issued and investigators recovered two incendiary devices in Weiler’s home in the 700 block of F Street, one of which is commonly referred to as an improvised explosive device (IED) and had to be detonated at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. According to previous reports, nearby homes were evacuated during the search as a precautionary measure.
Investigators also recovered multiple electronic devices and electronic storage devices in his home, which contained more than 24,000 images and over 80 videos of child pornography, including the videos he had produced of himself with the unconscious drugged child, court documents show.
Prosecutors said the electronic devices also contained videos of him threatening to use one of the explosive devices to extort sex from an unidentified woman.
This case was investigated by ATF and the FBI with the assistance of the La Porte County Prosecutor’s office, La Porte Police Department, Michigan City Police Department, and Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Bomb Squad.
—From staff reports
