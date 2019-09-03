La PORTE – A La Porte man was killed and a woman injured Saturday night when the vehicle they were in left the roadway and rolled over several times just north of La Porte.
La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at about 8:17 p.m. on Aug. 31 regarding a crash on Ind. 49 near the Indiana Toll Road entrance/exit ramp in rural Center Township, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies determined a tan 2005 Ford SUV, driven by Ashley Nicole Kopriva, 28, of South Bend, was northbound on Ind. 39, just north of the Toll Road ramp, according to Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
The vehicle left the east side of the roadway, rolled several times, became upright and traveled back onto Ind. 39 before eventually coming to a stop, he said.
A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Lawrence A. Homan of La Porte, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, Allen said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kopriva was transported to an area hospital for treatment of an upper body injury.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team were summoned to the scene to assist with the investigation, Allen said. Alcohol and toxicology test results are pending, and the FACT investigation remains active.
No further information was being released as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS and the La Porte County Coroner’s office.
—From staff reports
