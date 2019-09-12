LP man injured in crash on U.S. 20

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A La Porte man was seriously injured when his car slammed into the rear of a semi trailer in the construction zone on U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie.
La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday near U.S. 20 and Wiley Road, a statement from the sheriff's office said.
Upon arrival, they found a black passenger vehicle wedged underneath a trailer being pulled by a semi truck, according to Capt. Derek Allen.
The investigation determined both vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 20 in the construction zone of the “Dogbone” interchange project, Allen said.
The white 2016 Freightliner, driven by Lyndel L. Hodge, 27, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, was slowing for congested traffic in the westbound single lane, he said.
Evidence and witness statements showed the 2006 Pontiac, driven by Zachery Sims, 30, of La Porte, failed to slow for the congested traffic and struck the rear of the WANC enclosed box trailer, Allen said.
Hodge was not injured, but Sims was trapped inside the car. Following extrication, he was airlifted by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of an upper body injury, according to police.
Alcohol and toxicology test results are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department, Memorial MedFlight and La Porte County EMS.
—From staff reports
