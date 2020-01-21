La PORTE – A La Porte man who told police he was selling cocaine to buy his daughter a birthday present was arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to authorities.
Jacob T. Gross, 29, was arrested outside the Family Express gas station near the intersection of Ind. 2 and Fail Road in Kankakee Township on Jan. 13, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
He is charged with dealing cocaine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a handgun without a permit, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s deputies report that they initiated a traffic stop just before 5:30 p.m. because a tan 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Gross had an excessively loud muffler and expired plates.
Deputies said Gross was cooperative and handed them his driver’s license and multiple vehicle registration forms, noting the car belonged to his brother.
While one deputy ran the car’s registration, another shined his flashlight into the vehicle and saw what he reported to be “shake” – pieces of marijuana – on the front floorboard and center console, as well as a “blunt” or cigar and metal grinder commonly used to break down marijuana, the report said.
“Yeah, I was smoking a little bit ago,” Gross reportedly told officers.
Upon exiting the car at their request, he also reportedly told the deputies, “I got some powder,” and directed them to a bag containing a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine.
In addition to the 0.2 grams of marijuana and 0.8 grams of cocaine police confiscated, they also took two digital scales and a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol into evidence.
Deputies said Gross told them they could find the weapon underneath the driver’s seat; and that when they did, it had one live round in the chamber and nine live rounds in the magazine.
“Jacob stated to me several times that he doesn’t normally ‘deal, and it’s not even like that, I just do it time to time when I need cash',” one deputy writes.
Gross reportedly told arresting officers that he needed money because his daughter’s birthday was the next day. He said the cocaine he had was worth $275 and that he planned to sell it for $350 to make $75 profit.
Shaw’s Towing impounded the vehicle; and Gross was transported to the La Porte County Jail, where he remains incarcerated on a $25,000 cash bond.
He appeared Friday for his initial hearing in La Porte Circuit Court, where he entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.
A bond review hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and an omnibus hearing for March 13.
The Level 3 felony charge Gross faces is punishable by 3-16 years in prison, and the misdemeanor by up to one year.
–From staff reports
