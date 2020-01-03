LP man arrested after allegedly battering woman

LA PORTE – A rural La Porte man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly battering a woman who tried to stop him from beating his dog, according to police.
Larry A. Conn, 58, is charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.
At around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, deputies were called to the emergency room at La Porte Hospital to meet with a 67-year-old woman who had suffered a broken wrist.
The woman told them she’d been at a friend’s home in the 5200 North block of CR-525W playing dice, when she noticed her friend had multiple visible bruises, according to a police report. She said she asked the woman about the marks, and was told her friend is on blood thinners and “falls often.”
However, as the two were having that conversation, the injured woman said she witnessed her friend’s boyfriend – Conn – repeatedly strike their dog inside the kitchen.
According to the woman, she went into the kitchen and asked Conn to stop striking the dog; and he responded by pushing her backward forcefully, causing her to fall into a table in the living room, the report said. She said she hit her head and back on the table, and attempted to break her fall with her left arm.
The police report shows she suffered a distal radius fracture and an ulnar styloid fracture in her left wrist, and was experiencing “extreme pain” in her arm, head and back.
Sheriff’s deputies also interviewed the person who drove the injured woman to the hospital, and was present when the incident occurred. She corroborated the events as described by her friend. She also told police she had dated Conn in the past, and that he was “very abusive.”
When police went to Conn's residence, the report said, his eyes were glossy, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcoholic beverages.
Conn denied that anyone had been injured at his house that day, and said he’d been watching TV all evening, the report said. Conn’s girlfriend confirmed that she had seen her friend fall, but did not explain what caused the fall.
Another woman was present in the home when police arrived; and the incident report states she was “visibly upset” and hesitant to speak in front of Conn. She told police she came to the residence after getting a phone call that her friend needed a ride to the hospital. However, when she got there, her friend was already gone.
“She stated that Larry told her to come in and that she was going nowhere and locked the residence,” the report states. “[The woman] advised she then saw Larry grab [his girlfriend] by the hair and drug her into a smaller living room … and made her sit on his lap. [The woman] advised that Larry began to load a shotgun.”
Police note they observed a “very large” bruise on Conn’s girlfriend’s left cheek and jaw, and several bruises on her legs. She reportedly told them they were suffered when she fell on the porch.
And she told police her hospitalized friend grabbed Conn’s shirt and “gave him a slight push” before Conn shoved her back. “He’s not a bad guy,” the woman reportedly insisted.
Because they believed Conn to be intoxicated, deputies asked him to submit to a portable breath test, which the report says determined his blood alcohol content to be 0.295 percent.
Conn was transported to La Porte Hospital, where emergency room staff cleared him for incarceration.
He appeared in La Porte County Circuit Court for his initial hearing Friday, at which time the judge set a $7,500 bond. A no-contact order was issued prohibiting Conn from contacting the woman whose arm was broken, and the friend who drove her to the hospital.
As of late Friday afternoon, Conn remained in custody of the La Porte County Jail.
