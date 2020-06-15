LP Jaycees to hold Virtual 4th of July celebration

A costumed parade marcher interacts with one of the young spectators during last year’s 4th of July parade in La Porte. This year the La Porte Jaycees will be hosting a Virtual 4th of July Parade which will be live streamed through Facebook on Saturday, July 4.
La PORTE — For 74 years, the Jaycees, an organization comprised of all volunteers has hosted the premier family-friendly 4th of July Celebration that encompasses an arts and crafts festival, community fireworks, and the largest 4th of July parade in the state of Indiana.
While the actual 4th of July Parade has been postponed, the Jaycees have invited the La Porte Community to celebrate with the spirit that we always do.
