A rendering of the new La Porte Hospital facility, currently under construction across from the current hospital in downtown La Porte. The health care provider announced Wednesday it is planning to move into the new $125 million structure on Oct. 24.
La PORTE — After more than two years of construction, the end is in sight for the new La Porte Hospital facility.
On Wednesday, La Porte Hospital CEO Ashley Dickinson announced that the health care provider will be moving into the $125 million facility – located at 1331 State Street downtown, just across from its current building – on Oct. 24. Contractors with Robins and Morton, the firm overseeing construction of the 200,000-square-foot hospital, expects the building to be substantially complete in September, allowing the La Porte Hospital team to “complete staff training and move-in well before the end of the year,” Dickinson said in a release Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.