La PORTE — La Porte High School’s Hailey Joseph is among three La Porte County students selected for the NewDay Foundation’s $1,000 college scholarship program.

Named for Connie Yagelski-Marhanka, an area musician who fought a battle with cancer, the scholarship is awarded to La Porte County high school seniors pursuing a future in music.

