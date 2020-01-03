La PORTE — La Porte County Council president Randy Novak will remain in charge of the board – at least until its next meeting.
During a special reorganizational meeting Thursday, the six councilmen in attendance split the vote evenly between two nominees to head the seven-member council in 2020. As a result, Novak will retain his seat until the next meeting on Jan. 27, when the board will conduct another vote.
Before the vote, council member Sean Quinn nominated Mike Mollenhauer to serve as president, while Mark Yagelski nominated Jeff Santana.
Neither nominee captured a majority of the roll call vote, however. Mollenhauer voted for himself, with support from Quinn and Michael Rosenbaum; while Santana voted for himself, with Yagelski and Novak supporting him.
Without a seventh member to break the tie – Councilman Terry Garner did not attend Thursday’s meeting – Novak retained his position as council president. The board will vote again later in the month when it convenes for its first regular meeting of 2020.
The board did, though, successfully name a new vice president.
In a 4-2 decision, the council named Mollenhauer to the position, succeeding previous vice president Yagelski. Santana nominated the former county sheriff before the vote.
Mollenhauer will still be eligible to become council president during the Jan. 27 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.