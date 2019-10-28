La PORTE — The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) and the La Porte Jaycees hosted a candidates forum at the La Porte High School performing Arts Center on Thursday.
Community members were given the opportunity to have their questions answered by those running for City Council in the Nov. 5 election.
Questions were submitted by the audience and delivered by LEAP Executive Director Bert Cook, who moderated the forum. The candidates were questioned ward by ward and were made to answer their constituents’ most burning questions.
Ward 1 candidates Democrat Dave Schmitt and Republican Julie West-Schroeder were asked to identify what they believe to be the most important issue facing the city and how they address that issue.
“I think it’s about quality of life,” said Schmitt. “What we need in this town is good paying jobs. It seems when people graduate from LPHS they move away because there is nothing to do in this town. I’d like to see the downtown expanded, NewPorte Landing finished and new jobs created so that we can keep people here.”
West-Schroeder answered, “Code enforcement is very important to me. I believe that when people are driving through our town [they see] that our residents and landlords are being held to a high standard and these areas are presentable. As a City Council member, I plan to have Ward meetings to figure out more ways that I can help solve problems, shed light on issues and do whatever I can to possibly help in that area.”
Third Ward candidates Democrat Laura Cutler and Republican Cary Kirkham were asked to identify an area of the city in which the government can use some help.
Kirkham remarked, “I think a lot of it is code enforcement. I think that if we can clean up some of the neighborhoods where there are problems it would help with the overall drug problem.”
Cutler responded, “Code enforcement is definitely important on all levels, in the downtown, in the business district and through the homes. But, I think it is important to have connectedness with the government through community engagement, a sense of pride in our community, volunteering, helping clean up the neighborhoods. [Avoiding] pointing fingers and fining people would be really important. I think that the government could reach out a little bit more in our day-to-day activities.”
Ward 5 hopefuls Republican Sarah Brown and Democrat Miles Fettinger were asked to describe their plans for increasing development opportunities on the west side of La Porte.
Brown explained, “I know that we definitely need to maintain a grocer on the west side. That has been a big thing that a lot of people in my area are concerned about. Also, we need to do something about the Maple Lane Mall. It’s the first thing that you see when you come to town from that side and it’s an eyesore right now. We need to contact Rural King and see what’s going on.”
Fettinger gave his ideas, “I agree with the sentiment that we don’t want to lose our grocer on that side of town. As far as the Maple Lane Property, it really needs to come down. Rural King got in over their head buying K-Mart. They have already put the property back up for sale, which is what I’ve been instructed. It is just because the facility itself had so much damage to the roof — it’s just not viable.”
The At-Large candidates were asked to give their thoughts about the NewPorte Landing project. The four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Council.
“NewPorte Landing certainly has been an improvement upon what was there,” said Republican Tim Franke. “We’ve invested significantly in that land. I think with its surroundings, Clear Lake and Lily Lake, it’s almost getting to the point where we focus more on turning that into a green space and adding to the quality of life, and then move our focus elsewhere. The west side is in pretty dire need of some attention and love. I think we’ve made good strides and it was absolutely needed, but I think we should focus on some other areas in the city.
Democrat Joe Mrozinske also talked about prioritizing some of the other needs of the city before the NewPorte Landing project.
“We cannot put all of our eggs in one basket,” said Mrozinske. “We have needs on both the east side and the west side of town. We have some outstanding businesses on each side that we cannot ignore, which have been the strongholds of our community for many years. We can’t let those two areas falter while we put all of our energy into NewPorte Landing.”
Democrat Robert O’Donnell also hopes to shift focus away from the NewPorte Landing area.
“Honestly, I thought that it was a mistake at first. It kind of seemed like the city was getting in over its head, and it seems as though that is exactly what happened,” O'Donnell said.
O’Donnell continued, “I do like the space, and believe it should be utilized. I like the green spaces in cities, but I just don’t think that it would be ideal. I would like to see more green spaces in the community areas and by the lakes. We have seven lakes in town, we should utilize all of them. That’s where we should focus.”
Republican Paul Vincent gave a different perspective.
“I agree that there are many other areas that need our attention, but this is not one where we want to take our eye off the ball," Vincent said. "The city has recently received a grant for over $6 million to do another railroad crossing that is near east to the NewPorte Landing area that I think will help with traffic flow. I know that there [are] some grants that have recently been received to help along Clear Lake. I think the new Flaherty and Collins development will provide an opportunity to anchor the area and continue some redevelopment energy.”
All candidates featured during the forum will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
