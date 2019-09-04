LP company joins fight to end plastic waste

La PORTE – American Licorice Co., makers of Sour Punch Straws and Red Vines Candy, has joined a global effort to combat one of the largest problems our world faces, plastic waste, according to company officials.
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastic Economy Global Commitment brings together corporations, non-profits and government entities from across the world to work on the critical issue, according to Kristi Shafer, VP of marketing for American Licorice.
By joining the Commitment, "American Licorice and supporters hope to create a circular economy in which plastics never become waste," Shafer said. "As part of our dedication to the cause, American Licorice is committed to ensure that all plastic packaging is 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025."
As a first step, the company is switching the materials of their iconic Red Vines jar. Historically the jars were made from a PVC plastic resin, but will now be offered in a PET-based jar – which will be much easier for consumers to recycle, she said.
Family owned and operated since 1914, American Licorice "holds a strong legacy that remains rooted in its commitment to sustainable operations, driven by a community-centered work experience and approach to delivering the best possible product," Shafer said.
"With robust programs designed to make the workplace a both fulfilling and enjoyable environment, American Licorice is constantly evolving to uplift employees, helping to better serve the communities where they live and operate, enriching the lives of those they touch."
To move toward those goals, American Licorice has also joined the Organic Sustainable Community’s Packaging Coalition, a group focused on researching and supporting compostable packaging products and non-petroleum-based materials in the effort towards sustainable packaging.
"It is American Licorice Company’s hope that this membership will provide insight into compostable packaging options and will also provide a network of like-minded companies and opportunities in the sustainable packaging world," Shafer said.
“At American Licorice Company, we are always striving to improve our business practices to have a positive impact on our communities and the natural environment. Sustainability measures and robust reduction efforts have always been a part of our commitment to social responsibility,” she said.
“As the latest extension of our commitment, we are thrilled to be a part The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and its mission to build a framework to help restore and regenerate the environment.”
Reaching beyond substantial efforts to lessen its carbon footprint, and robust programs to support the local community, American Licorice aims to "highlight the profound difference that investing in brand, self and community can make for many years to come," Shafer said.
For more information on the New Plastics Economy or the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, visit newplasticseconomy.org/ and ellenmacarthurfoundation.com/.
—From staff reports
