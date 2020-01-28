Louie’s Café manager Tom Vasilarakos, surrounded by his staff, presents a $2,700 check to Paula Nichols, director of the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative. The restaurant donated behalf of its Louie’s Little Angels program, founded in 2004 by late owner Louie Vasilarakos.
La PORTE — More than seven years after his death, Louie Vasilarakos’ passion for his beloved home community continues to live on: through his family, business and neighbors.
On Friday, Tom Vasilarakos – Louie’s son and manager of the family restaurant, Louie’s Café – made a $2,700 donation to the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative on behalf of his late father’s program, Louie’s Little Angels. The gift was the latest the Vasilarakos family has made to the special education program, which they have supported over the past 16 years.
