LOOKING FOR A HOME FOR CLYDE

Submitted photo / Michiana Humane SocietyEntrepreneurial group The Collective and Michigan City’s Burn ‘Em Brewing hosted a Halloween party and dog costume contest on Oct. 29 at the brewery, a fundraiser for the Michiana Humane Society. More than $500 was raised as Burn ‘Em donated $1 per pint sold and offered T-shirts designed by The Collective that read, “Hold my beer, I’ve gotta pet this dog.” From left are Amanda Mason and David Schroeder of the Humane Society; Nicole Reisetter of Burn ‘Em; Mandy Krickhahn, co-founder of The Collective; and Clyde, a 6-month resident of the MHS shelter. Of the money raised, $145 was used to sponsor the adoption of Clyde, a friendly, 4-5-year-old pitbull mix who loves water, snow, cuddling and riding shotgun. He would do best in adults-only homes with other relaxed dogs. If interested in adopting him, email contact@michianahumanesociety.org. The Collective and Burn ‘Em have collaborated on several givebacks this year, benefitting Lakeshore PAWS, the Play for Jake Foundation, and Chicago English Bulldog Rescue. On Dec. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, Burn ‘Em will be serving beer at The Collective Artisan Market to raise money for the La Porte Jaycees’ Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour. 

LOOKING FOR A HOME FOR CLYDE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.