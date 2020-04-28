Paxton Media Group, publisher of The La Porte County Herald-Argus, has established a $250,000 fund to help local businesses in the area get back to full strength by subsidizing their marketing through matching grants.
Area businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We realize this is a critical time for our business community, and we wanted to subsidize their marketing through this grant,” said Bill Hackney, publisher of The Herald-Argus.
“As businesses begin to think about opening, even if it’s on a limited basis, it’s vital that they communicate with their customers. We want to be a resource for them to do that.”
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, whether or not they are current advertisers.
Grant money can be used for local Herald-Argus print newspaper advertising, special product advertising and digital advertising between now and June 30, 2020. Grants are available for a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $5,000 of matching funds each month. For example, if a business is awarded a grant and spends $200 in advertising, The Herald-Argus will match with a grant of $200 additional advertising dollars to equal $400.
To apply for a dollar-for-dollar matching advertising grant, applications must be submitted at heraldargus.com. Click on the “Submission Forms” link at the bottom of the home page, then click on the “Advertising Match Program” link.
The Herald-Argus will respond within 48 hours.
“A community newspaper is only ever as strong as the community it serves. We know businesses and workers are hurting; we’re hurting, too. But if we can pull together as a community, we can weather this,” Hackney said.
