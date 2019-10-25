MICHIGAN CITY — Wings Etc., Inc., a grill and pub franchise operating more than 70 locations in 10 states, hosted its 2019 Franchise Summit, Oct. 7-9, at the Blue Chip Casino’s Conference Center in Michigan City.
Wings Etc. chose the Blue Chip Casino for the second consecutive year. According to Wings Etc., its attendees were the first to use the casino’s new “Fremont Ball Room” and new exhibit space, part of a 14,800-square-foot addition and renovation at the hotel conference center.
“As we were talking to the Blue Chip team about our 2019 conference, we were excited to hear that we’d be in some of their new space,” said Eric Stuczynski, chief procurement and development officer for Wings Etc., Inc. “It was extremely well-received by our franchisees and other attendees, and we gave the Blue Chip team a big ‘thumbs up’ on the look and feel of their new space, and their excellent service.”
Wings Etc., Inc.’s Franchise Summit is an annual gathering of franchise owners, senior store operations staff, approved suppliers and corporate team members. According to Wings Etc., the Summit provides an opportunity to build stronger relationships, to collaborate on existing and future plans, and to reenergize those who are actively involved in providing the company’s signature “Good Food, Great Times” to communities where Wings Etc. sports pubs operate.
More than 240 attendees also got the chance to enjoy good weather for the Summit’s kickoff golf outing at the nearby Pottawattamie Country Club, Wings Etc. said. The following days included presentations by nationally-recognized keynote speakers Grete Eliassen, U.S. Champion and World Record Holder in national and international free ski competitions, and Franklin Covey’s Leena Rinne, co-author of “The Five Choices – The Path to Extraordinary Productivity.”
The Summit agenda also included round-table sessions, a leadership forum, an expanded exhibitor mall, and the always entertaining “Wings Etc. Guess-The-Price Game Show.” The Summit closed with an awards ceremony, which recognized outstanding achievements by franchise owners and team members during the prior calendar year.
According to Stuczynski, he and his Summit team received high marks for the event.
“It’s a challenge to plan something that requires the time and attention of so many people who are building their businesses and working in their communities every day,” Stuczynski said. “It’s our responsibility to coordinate schedules, to provide meaningful, impactful content and to facilitate relationship-building among our extended Wings Etc. family. Many of our franchise owners went out of their way to express appreciation for this year’s event, and to voice their support for continuation and expansion of the Summit. We are excited about our 2020 Summit, and we can’t wait to get started on planning.”
