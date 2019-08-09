William B's Steakhouse receives Wine Spectator Award

MICHIGAN CITY — For the fourth year, William B’s Steakhouse at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, given by the magazine to recognize a well-curated wine list that will appeal to the most discerning wine enthusiasts.
One of just a few Northwest Indiana restaurants to receive the award, William B’s features prime steak and seafood.
William B’s list of more than 100 wines from California, Spain, France, Italy and South America was designed to complement William B’s classic steakhouse menu.
“Whether you’re enjoying a bone-in ribeye or our seafood risotto, we have a wine, whether it’s red, white or rose, that will satisfy every palate,” said Patrick Cullars, Blue Chip’s Restaurant Manager and Sommelier.
Wine Spectator is considered to be the most influential source of wine information with more than 380,000 wine ratings and a digital and print audience of nearly 6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.