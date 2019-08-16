BURNS HARBOR, Ind. — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, recently announced that the Department of Homeland Security has awarded grants through the Port Security Grant Program to assist the Port of Indiana – Burns Harbor.
In general, the Port Security Grant Program aims to support port security services and plans of port authorities, facility operators, and state and local government agencies, and at least 25 percent of the funding for grant recipients is required to be used for terrorism prevention activities.
“The Port of Indiana is an integral component of the strength of the Northwest Indiana economy," Visclosky said. "I applaud all of the leaders of the Port of Indiana and our state agencies for harnessing this federal funding resource to keep our international port secure and support the continued expansion of job opportunities and economic activity in our region.”
This $220,262 in grant awards will be used by the Port of Indiana - Burns Harbor, the Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Division. Specifically, Port of Indiana – Burns Harbor received $15,262 that will be used toward security gate improvements around the port. Additionally, the Indiana State Police received $180,000 and Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Division received $25,000 that will be used toward security improvements.
“The Department of Homeland Security grant funding further supports our efforts to adapt, improve, and expand our infrastructure needs around the port. Our established security measures have improved port security and we will continue to responsibly secure the property,” Port of Indiana – Burns Harbor Port Director Ian Hirt said.
